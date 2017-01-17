VP Osinbajo Visits Niger Delta, Calls for Synergy to Boost Development
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for synergy among federal, state governments and civil society organisations to solve the numerous challenges in the Niger Delta region. He spoke on Monday in Osceola, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta. The vice president who was on a fact-finding visit to some states in the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG