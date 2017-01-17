Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VP Osinbajo Visits Niger Delta, Calls for Synergy to Boost Development

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for synergy among federal, state governments and civil society organisations to solve the numerous  challenges in the Niger Delta region. He spoke on Monday in Osceola, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta. The vice president who was on a fact-finding visit to some states in the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.