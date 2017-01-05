Wabukala: I’ll rebuild public trust in anti-corruption agency – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Wabukala: I'll rebuild public trust in anti-corruption agency
Daily Nation
Retired Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Eliud Wabukala appears before National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs committee on January 5, 2017 to be vetted following his nomination for anti-corruption commission chairmanship. PHOTO | DENNIS …
How will you slay graft dragon? MPs ask retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala
All hope on you, MPs to Wabukala
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG