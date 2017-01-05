Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wabukala: I’ll rebuild public trust in anti-corruption agency – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Wabukala: I'll rebuild public trust in anti-corruption agency
Daily Nation
Retired Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Eliud Wabukala appears before National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs committee on January 5, 2017 to be vetted following his nomination for anti-corruption commission chairmanship. PHOTO | DENNIS …
How will you slay graft dragon? MPs ask retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud WabukalaThe Standard (press release)
All hope on you, MPs to WabukalaK24 TV

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.