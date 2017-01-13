Wade: All-Star Game Is Now A

Dwayne Wade believes there has been in a change in how competitive the all-star game is, but can’t exactly pinpoint when it happened.

The Chicago Bulls star has played in the NBA for 14 seasons and doesn’t know what can be done to make the game more competitive.

“I don’t know what year it changed,” Wade said Thursday night after the New York Knicks defeated his Chicago Bulls 104-89. “But my first couple years, I remember A.I. [Allen Iverson] and those guys, we had some barn burners. We went down to the end on a couple of them, and then at some point it just changed and it became a dunk show.”

“We play so many games,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of great players on the court. It’s not like you have continuity, you can’t run plays like that. You [don’t have] a defensive scheme in. So there’s not a lot of comfort like with a regular team where you know your defensive schemes, you know your plays. Outside of that, man, guys try not to get hurt. You’re just trying to go out there and put on a show.

“But I don’t know, I go back and look at the games in the past, sometimes they’ll be on, and they were some good games, very competitive. So I don’t know, it just changed at some point. So I don’t know what can happen.”

