Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAEC Date Of Birth [D.O.B] Correction/Amendment Process Cancelled

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The West African Examination Council Of Nigeria [WAEC] Wishes to inform the general public that the correction or amendment of date of birth on exam certificates has been closed starting from 2017. The information was disclosed in a reply to a question been asked on the official WAEC Twitter Handle. See question and reply below; …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post WAEC Date Of Birth [D.O.B] Correction/Amendment Process Cancelled appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.