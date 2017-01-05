WAEC Date Of Birth [D.O.B] Correction/Amendment Process Cancelled
The West African Examination Council Of Nigeria [WAEC] Wishes to inform the general public that the correction or amendment of date of birth on exam certificates has been closed starting from 2017. The information was disclosed in a reply to a question been asked on the official WAEC Twitter Handle. See question and reply below; …
The post WAEC Date Of Birth [D.O.B] Correction/Amendment Process Cancelled appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG