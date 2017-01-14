Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wale Adebanwi An African Gem, Role Model — Buhari

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, describing him as an African gem and role model who has brought honour and respect to the continent. As the first black African scholar to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created more than 60 years ago, President Buhari affirms that Prof. Adebanwi’s sharp intellect and distinguished learning is worthy of emulation by other young Nigerians.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.