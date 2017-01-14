Wale Adebanwi An African Gem, Role Model — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, describing him as an African gem and role model who has brought honour and respect to the continent. As the first black African scholar to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created more than 60 years ago, President Buhari affirms that Prof. Adebanwi’s sharp intellect and distinguished learning is worthy of emulation by other young Nigerians.

