Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Want Better Defined Eyes? Watch Omabelle’s How to Apply a Perfect Winged Eyeliner Tutorial – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Want Better Defined Eyes? Watch Omabelle's How to Apply a Perfect Winged Eyeliner Tutorial
Bella Naija
In this video, beauty vlogger, Omabelle, shares these few basic tips and tricks on how to apply a perfect winged eyeliner. If you have always wanted better defined eyes for your makeover, you should watch this. She said: “Hey Beauties and welcome back

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.