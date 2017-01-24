War brews as Trump threatens China over South China Sea – Vanguard
War brews as Trump threatens China over South China Sea
President Donald Trump and his aides are sabre-rattling on South China, vowing to prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea. Chinese state media have already warned the move would require Washington to …
