War brews as Trump threatens China over South China Sea
Vanguard
President Donald Trump and his aides are sabre-rattling on South China, vowing to prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea. Chinese state media have already warned the move would require Washington to …
China Urges US to Act Cautiously Following Hard-Line Remarks on South China SeaWall Street Journal
Is Trump ready for war in the South China Sea, or is his team just not being clear?Washington Post
China tells Trump to act cautiously on South China Sea issueDeutsche Welle
BBC News –The Guardian –NEWS.com.au –Express.co.uk
all 90 news articles »

