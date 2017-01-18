Ward leaders pass vote of confidence on APC Chairman, Ikanya
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Davies Ibiamu-Ikanya, has secured a vote of confidence from all the ward chairmen of the party across the twenty-three local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement obtained by DAILY POST in which all APC chairmen in the three hundred […]
Ward leaders pass vote of confidence on APC Chairman, Ikanya
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG