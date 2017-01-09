Wardrobe malfunction: Actress puts hairy armpit on display at the Golden Globes
Mistress America actress, Lola Kirke, wore a sleeveless flowery dress to the Golden Globes without shaving her underarms and did not mind showing off the unshaved armpits. This will not be the first time she’s walking the red carpet with unshaved armpits. In June 2015, she walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards…
