Watch Apostle Suleiman say ‘Any Fulani herdsman you see around me, kill him!’

While preaching last Sunday January 15th, Senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, revealed he has instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani herdsman they see around him or his church premises.

According to Suleiman, he had gotten a call from someone who told him there was a plan by Fulani herdsmen to kill him.

You recall Suleiman had a battle with Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, after the governor gave an order that churches in his state must obtain license from the state before they can preach.

Press play to watch Suleiman call Rufai a short devil and say:

“Somebody called me and told me that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you

and I said ok and the person said I should be careful and I said careful of what.

He said the herdsmen are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire. I said okay.

After about a week, he called me and said please, if you don’t do that, they might bring them to come around church premises. I said its okay.