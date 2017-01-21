Watch Apostle Suleiman say ‘Any Fulani herdsman you see around me, kill him!’
According to Suleiman, he had gotten a call from someone who told him there was a plan by Fulani herdsmen to kill him.
You recall Suleiman had a battle with Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, after the governor gave an order that churches in his state must obtain license from the state before they can preach.
Press play to watch Suleiman call Rufai a short devil and say:
“Somebody called me and told me that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you
and I said ok and the person said I should be careful and I said careful of what.
He said the herdsmen are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire. I said okay.
After about a week, he called me and said please, if you don’t do that, they might bring them to come around church premises. I said its okay.
And I told my people, any Fulani herdsman you see around me, kill him. I have told them in the church here, that any fulani herdsman that just entered by mistake, Kill him, Kill Him. Cut his head. If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen.”
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG