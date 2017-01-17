Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[WATCH] Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’ gives young boy life – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
[WATCH] Babes Wodumo's 'Wololo' gives young boy life
Eyewitness News
In the video, the boy gives the song sass by waving his arms and tries to imitate Wodumo's dance moves. A screengrab of a young boy who dances to Babes Wodumo's 'Wololo' song. Babes wodumo · wololo. Email; Print …
'MJAY JAKALAZ' TOURS SA WITH BABES WODUMOThe Swazi Observer

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.