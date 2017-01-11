Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Barack Obama tear up while addressing Michelle in his farewell speech

Let this be the first video you watch today, guys. See what a great, sweet husband, man looks like.

US President Obama shed tears, made his daughter Malia cry, made the entire crowd give a standing ovation to his wife Michelle when he dedicated several minutes, during his final address in Chicago Tuesday night, and thanked her for being not just his wife, mother of his kids but also his best friend.

Addressing Michelle as “girl of the south side,” President Obama said,

“For the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my
children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.”

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he continued. “And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

Press play to watch that beautiful moment:

