Watch Big Brother Naija From January 22 On GOtv And DStv

We are a few days away from the start of the most anticipated reality show! From Sunday, 22 January, TV screens will heat up as the doors to the Big Brother Naija house are flung open.

The show will be screened live 24/7 on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29 from Sunday, 22 January at 7pm (WAT). For eleven weeks, we will witness the drama, action, comedy and perhaps a few tears as twelve total strangers get to live together

in one house, with only one emerging winner of the grand prize of 25 million naira and a brand new Kia Sorento.

There will be live eviction shows as well as the best of the live daily and weekly highlights shown on Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic World. So you don’t miss a minute of the action, make sure your subscription to any of the DStv packages or

GOtv Plus is up to date.

Big Brother Naija is sponsored by PayPorte, your preferred online retail store.