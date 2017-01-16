WATCH Celine Dion’s New Emotional Music Video in Memory of her Late Husband René Angélil

Celine Dion has released a new song and emotional music video on the first anniversary of her late husband Rene Angelil‘s death. She captioned the video on her facebook account “My heart keeps calling you. Even more often today, after a year… I know you hear me. And I can hear you too. You’re my life. Forever, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

