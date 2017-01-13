Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falz Rapper’s new video mocks Nigerians living the fake life – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Falz Rapper's new video mocks Nigerians living the fake life
Pulse Nigeria
Falz's new single is a mockery of Nigerians who will do anything to appear rich and comfortable. Published: 6 minutes ago; Ayomide O. Tayo. Print; eMail · Falz deals with Nigerians living double lives in his new music video play. Falz deals with
Watch Falz Call Out Annoying Nigerians In His Hilarious New Song 'Wehdone Sir'Konbini

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.