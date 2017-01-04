Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos
Watch highlights as Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz hosted a star-studded house warming party at their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos on Monday, 2nd January, 2017.
The post Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG