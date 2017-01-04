Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos

Watch highlights as Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz hosted a star-studded house warming party at their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos on Monday, 2nd January, 2017.

The post Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

