Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Watch highlights as Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz hosted a star-studded house warming party at their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos on Monday, 2nd January, 2017.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch Funke Akindele and JJC’s house warming party in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.