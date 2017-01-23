Watch Gabriel Jesus First Interview As Manchester City Player
In his first interveiw since joining Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus talks about his move to Manchester, Pep Guardiola, his career hopes and past experiences… plus what he and Fernandinho spoke about on the phone. The forward is particularly excited to show the City faithful what he can do, and says he has been overwhelmed by …
