Watch Gov Ajimobi dare protesting LAUTECH students to do their worst

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State dared protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH to do their worst after they got him provoked while he was addressing them.

 “This isn’t the first time a university will be closed for 8 months. If you want violence, I’m ready,” he said. Press play to watch the video after the cut.

