Watch Gov Ajimobi dare protesting LAUTECH students to do their worst
Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State dared protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH to do their worst after they got him provoked while he was addressing them.
“This isn’t the first time a university will be closed for 8 months. If you want violence, I’m ready,” he said. Press play to watch the video after the cut.
“This isn’t the first time a university will be closed for 8 months. If you want violence, I’m ready,” he said. Press play to watch the video after the cut.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG