Watch Highlights As Manchester United Take EFL Cup Semi-Final Lead

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Hull’s injury-hit side frustrated United for large periods of this semi-final first leg at Old Trafford before Juan Mata and substitute Marouane Fellaini gave the Red Devils one foot in the final of the EFL Cup. Watch the highlights below.

