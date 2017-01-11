Watch Highlights As Manchester United Take EFL Cup Semi-Final Lead

Hull’s injury-hit side frustrated United for large periods of this semi-final first leg at Old Trafford before Juan Mata and substitute Marouane Fellaini gave the Red Devils one foot in the final of the EFL Cup. Watch the highlights below.

