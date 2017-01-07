Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Highlights as Real Madrid Trash Granada 5-0

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid resume their Spanish La Liga campaign against visitors Granada at Santiago Bernabue. Watch the highlights below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch Highlights as Real Madrid Trash Granada 5-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.