Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Highlights from the Beat FM 2016 Christmas Concert with Lola Rae, Davido, Falz, WSTRN & others on BN TV!

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Beat 99.9 FM took Lagos by storm in December 2016 with their annual Christmas concert. Watch highlights from the amazing concert that took place on the 20th of December 2016 at the Federal Palace Hotel, with performances from hot Nigerian talents like Lola Rae, Davido, Falz, YCee, Lil Kesh and many more. 2015 BET Awards […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.