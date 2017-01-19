Watch Highlights from the Beat FM 2016 Christmas Concert with Lola Rae, Davido, Falz, WSTRN & others on BN TV!

The Beat 99.9 FM took Lagos by storm in December 2016 with their annual Christmas concert. Watch highlights from the amazing concert that took place on the 20th of December 2016 at the Federal Palace Hotel, with performances from hot Nigerian talents like Lola Rae, Davido, Falz, YCee, Lil Kesh and many more. 2015 BET Awards […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

