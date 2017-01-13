Watch Joe Biden fight back tears as Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom

US Vice President Joe Biden broke down in tears yesterday when Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a surprise White House farewell ceremony.

The award is the greatest civilian honor in America and Joe Biden never knew it was going to be given to him. He had been lured to the event under the belief he was attending a drinks reception.

Press play to watch Joe Biden cry throughout the touching presentation after the cut.

In a glowing tribute to the 74-year-old, President Obama described him as a ‘lion of American history’

“as good a man as God ever created” and ‘the best Vice President America has ever had’.

Obama gushed about the former Delaware Senator, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 before joining forces with the man who defeated him.

“To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully. I’m proud to award the presidential medal of distinction to my brother.”

Stunned, Vice President Biden returned Obama’s gushing praise in an emotional speech where he revealed how the President offered to help his family financially as his late son Beau battled brain cancer. About the event, he said: