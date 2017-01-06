Watch: Kaliné’s Beautiful Mashup Of Burna Boy’s ‘Pree Me’ And Drake’s ‘One Dance’ – Konbini
Konbini
Watch: Kaliné's Beautiful Mashup Of Burna Boy's 'Pree Me' And Drake's 'One Dance'
A month ago, the supremely talented singer-songwriter, pianist and composer, Kaliné, blessed us all with her brilliantly soulful rendition of Olamide's “Shakiti Bobo” – and she graciously promised us more. The gifted singer kept her word, and is …
