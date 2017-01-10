Watch Living Legend King Sunny Ade Talk about his Music Journey, Foreign Recognition and Parent’s Hesitation
Living Legend and King of Juju, King Sunny Ade, bring us in on his journey, royal background, parent’s initial hesitation to his music career. Growing up he wanted to be an engineer, pilot, athlete and also doctor. Watch and listen to the story on Accelerate TV, as he narrates his love for music, his foreign […]
