Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”. With his last hit “Kontrol” surpassing 10 million views, and making a solid impact in 2016, Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.