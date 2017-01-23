Watch Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami

Maleek Berry kicks off 2017 with a fresh video for his song “Eko Miami” featuring UK artist Geko taken from his debut EP “Last Daze Of Summer”. With his last hit “Kontrol” surpassing 10 million views, and making a solid impact in 2016, Maleek Berry is ready to set the tone again with this colourful, …

The post Watch Maleek Berry feat. Geko – Eko Miami appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

