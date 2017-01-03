Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share WATCH: Meet Nigeria's 77 year old superman

News24 Nigeria

Super Sampson is a 77-year-old man from Akwa Ibom who does stunts like eating bottles, dragging 100 people and pulling a car with his teeth. Pictures of Sampson also referred to as The World Sampson or Super Dragon doing his stunts have gone viral …



and more »