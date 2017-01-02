WATCH “Mind Your Business”! MMM Nigeria Song – Guiders Promise Unfrozen Accounts in 12 Days

The MMM Nigeria official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. We promised that our participants’ confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. #12DaysToGo https://t.co/gGfAsZzzpO — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 2, 2017 Watch the a cappella song posted by Master Guider Chuddy Ugorji […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

