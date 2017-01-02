Pages Navigation Menu

WATCH “Mind Your Business”! MMM Nigeria Song – Guiders Promise Unfrozen Accounts in 12 Days

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

The MMM Nigeria official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. We promised that our participants’ confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. #12DaysToGo https://t.co/gGfAsZzzpO — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 2, 2017 Watch the a cappella song posted by Master Guider Chuddy Ugorji […]

