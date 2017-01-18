Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South African pastor ‘heals’ woman who has pimples in her private part (video) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
South African pastor 'heals' woman who has pimples in her private part (video)
NAIJ.COM
A South African pastor, Zendile Andries November, has uploaded a video of him on Facebook, asking one of his female congregants whether she has pimples on her private part. Video: South African pastor 'heals' pimples in woman's private part with his …
WATCH: Pastor 'heals' woman's 'vaginal pimples' with his shoeTimes LIVE
'Aids-curing' pastor claims he removed woman's 'vaginal warts' with the power of his holy shoeMirror.co.uk
WATCH: Pastor uses his shoe to 'heal' woman's 'vaginal pimples'Citizen
TUKO.CO.KE –BuzzNigeria.com
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.