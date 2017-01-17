Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach’s speech at the Miss Universe Governor’s Ball – Rappler

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Rappler

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach's speech at the Miss Universe Governor's Ball
Rappler
WOMEN EMPOWERMENT. Pia Wurtzbach says Miss Universe empowers women to achieve their dreams. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler. MANILA, Philippines – As she prepares to crown her successor on January 30, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach …
Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach Talks About Her Relationship with Marlon StockingerInquirer.net
Pia Wurtzbach: Marlon is mineABS-CBN News
Pia Wurtzbach confirms romance with Marlon StockingerSun.Star
Manila Bulletin –Northbound Philippines News Online –Philippine Star –GMA News
all 92 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.