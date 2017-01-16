WATCH: President Jammeh Wants ECOWAS to Allow Court Decide his Fate | He’s Playing Games – Sirleaf
The Gambia’s president, Yahya Jammeh has televised a conversation he had with the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. In the video, Jammeh is seen requesting the ECOWAS leader to facilitate the release of judges to hear his petition against the outcome of the December 1 election, in […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG