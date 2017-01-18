Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Snippet of YCee & Reekado Banks New Music Video, “Link Up”

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment

Tinny Entertainment rapper, YCee has shot the official video to his smash hit single “Link Up” featuring Reekado Banks. “Link Up” is off his debut E.P titled The First Wave, which will be released under the Sony Music Entertainment umbrella. The video was directed by MEX Films and drops on the 20th of January. Watch …

