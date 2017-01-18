Watch Snippet of YCee & Reekado Banks New Music Video, “Link Up”

Tinny Entertainment rapper, YCee has shot the official video to his smash hit single “Link Up” featuring Reekado Banks. “Link Up” is off his debut E.P titled The First Wave, which will be released under the Sony Music Entertainment umbrella. The video was directed by MEX Films and drops on the 20th of January. Watch …

The post Watch Snippet of YCee & Reekado Banks New Music Video, “Link Up” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

