Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Soldiers Reveal why they Protested in Sambisa – “There’s no food to eat…. no water to drink, nothing”

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mid-December 2016, soldiers of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, deployed to Sambisa forest to deal a final blow to Boko haram terrorists went berserk, firing shots into all directions, threatening to kill any officer that stood on their way. “The brigade is based in Bama but is currently deployed at Bula Bello in Sambisa […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.