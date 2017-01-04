WATCH: Soldiers Reveal why they Protested in Sambisa – “There’s no food to eat…. no water to drink, nothing”

Mid-December 2016, soldiers of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, deployed to Sambisa forest to deal a final blow to Boko haram terrorists went berserk, firing shots into all directions, threatening to kill any officer that stood on their way. “The brigade is based in Bama but is currently deployed at Bula Bello in Sambisa […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

