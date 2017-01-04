Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch the extended trailer of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The extended trailer for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, premiered on ABC during the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor Monday, January 2 — and it’s killer. The clip gives a deeper look into Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) past that begins to haunt Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). A strange woman always …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch the extended trailer of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.