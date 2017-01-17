Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch the trailer for ‘Rule Number Two’ starring Ruth Kadiri and Williams Godwyn

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood diva, Ruth Kadiri stars in this movie about a cheating husband and a wayward angry wife, who get caught up in a game that even they don’t know the rules to. The movie also stars Williams Godwyn, Walter Anga and Josephine Iyamu. Watch the trailer below:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch the trailer for ‘Rule Number Two’ starring Ruth Kadiri and Williams Godwyn appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.