Watch the trailer for ‘Rule Number Two’ starring Ruth Kadiri and Williams Godwyn
Nollywood diva, Ruth Kadiri stars in this movie about a cheating husband and a wayward angry wife, who get caught up in a game that even they don’t know the rules to. The movie also stars Williams Godwyn, Walter Anga and Josephine Iyamu. Watch the trailer below:
