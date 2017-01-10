Watch the trailer for ‘The Lost Café’ – A film by Kenneth Gyang
Peridot and Cinema Kpatakpata are proud to announce the release of the trailer for their beautiful poignant film, The Lost Cafe. The film is an uplifting story about a girl’s decision to rise…
