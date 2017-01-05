Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Tiwa Savage’s Performance at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage joined other stars to perform at the popular ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Concert in Lagos. The concert which ran for 8 days featured the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, 2baba Idibia, Olamide, Phyno, MI, Kiss …

