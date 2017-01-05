Watch Tiwa Savage’s Performance at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’

Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage joined other stars to perform at the popular ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Concert in Lagos. The concert which ran for 8 days featured the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, 2baba Idibia, Olamide, Phyno, MI, Kiss …

The post Watch Tiwa Savage’s Performance at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

