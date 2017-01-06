Stunner reconciles with wife after she threatens suicide – NewsDay
Stunner reconciles with wife after she threatens suicide
NewsDay
CONTROVERSIAL rapper, Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, who had his dirty linen exposed to the public by his wife, Olinda Chapel on Facebook, appears to have resolved his differences with her, which had seen her threatening to commit …
