Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – Fuludu – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – Fuludu
The Eagle Online
A former Super Eagles midfielder, Edema Fuludu, says watching the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on television will be boring, because of the absence of the Nigerian national team at the tournament. Fuludu, who was a member of the Super …
2019 AFCON: Sofoluwe cautions against focusing on SA
AFCON 2017 Nigeria's absence disappointing, says former Eagles player
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG