Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – Fuludu – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – Fuludu
The Eagle Online
A former Super Eagles midfielder, Edema Fuludu, says watching the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on television will be boring, because of the absence of the Nigerian national team at the tournament. Fuludu, who was a member of the Super …
AFCON 2017 Nigeria's absence disappointing, says former Eagles playerPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.