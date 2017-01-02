Watford Manager Walter Mazzarri Goes Defensive Over His Team’s Struggles

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has dismissed uncertainty surrounding his future by claiming the Hornets are on course to avoid relegation in a harder Premier League than last year.

The Watford manager was responding to questions about his own position after the fifth defeat in seven games for his side, who crumbled badly against Spurs in a 4-1 home defeat.

He lost Juan Zuniga to an injury to his ankle in the warm-up having already been without eight players in the run-up to the game.

Mazzarri conceded that defeat to Spurs had been his “lowest moment” as manager of the club but said that the extensive injuries to his squad, including the attacker Robert Pereyra, had been decisive.

“From the first day I arrived I spoke with the club and the president,” Mazzarri said.

“When we have spoken about the first objective, which has always been the same, it was to avoid relegation. In this moment if we look at the table we are doing even better than the starting objective.

“We could have been where Crystal Palace are or other teams are but we aren’t. This has always been the first objective and we’re doing okay.”

