Wayne Rooney: breaking Manchester United scoring record a huge honour – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Wayne Rooney: breaking Manchester United scoring record a huge honour
Wayne Rooney applauds the fans after breaking Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record during their 1-1 draw with Stoke. Photograph: McManus/BPI/Rex/Shutterstock. Paul Doyle at the Bet 365 Stadium. @Paul_Doyle. Saturday 21 January 2017 …
Mourinho: Two points lost, not good resultESPN FC
Mourinho relieved to see Wayne Rooney smash Man Utd recordDaily Mail
EPL: Rooney sets new record, Lookman wins againPremium Times
Yahoo News –SBS – The World Game –Irish Independent –Daily Star
