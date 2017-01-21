Wayne Rooney: breaking Manchester United scoring record a huge honour – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Wayne Rooney: breaking Manchester United scoring record a huge honour
The Guardian
Wayne Rooney applauds the fans after breaking Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record during their 1-1 draw with Stoke. Photograph: McManus/BPI/Rex/Shutterstock. Paul Doyle at the Bet 365 Stadium. @Paul_Doyle. Saturday 21 January 2017 …
Mourinho: Two points lost, not good result
Mourinho relieved to see Wayne Rooney smash Man Utd record
EPL: Rooney sets new record, Lookman wins again
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG