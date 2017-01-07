Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United scoring record – Goal.com
Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United scoring record
Wayne Rooney has equalled Manchester United's all-time goalscoring record by scoring his 249th goal for the club against Reading on Saturday. The 31-year-old went into the FA Cup third round clash with Jaap Stam's side one goal shy of the mark set by …
