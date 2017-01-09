Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

W/Cup format: FIFA set to take stand

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

AFTER MUCH discussion, argument and counter-argument, Fifa will determine tomorrow whether President Gianni Infantino can force through his vision of an enlarged World Cup. Infantino’s credibility will be on the line as the world body looks to revamp the four-yearly money spinner, potentially opening its door to 48 teams in 2026. That would stretch the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post W/Cup format: FIFA set to take stand appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.