We are aiming at the league title – Idoko

Vice chairman Lobi Stars Football club of Makurdi Mike Idoko has said his team will strive to win the Nigeria Professional Football League ,( NPFL,) tittle this season .

Idoko spoke at a thanksgiving and dedication service held at Dunamis International Gospel Church in Makurdi ,Banue state capital , ahead of the 2016/2017 football season which commenced on 14/1/2017,

Mr. Idoko noted that they return to the church where he dedicated the team a year ago to thank God for what he has done for the club in the 2015/2016 season .

In thanking God for the success recorded last season ,the former Warrior Wolves and Sunshine manger said he hopes to get the league title this season and requested for prayers from the church.

Idoko: “The team did not witness any accident despite travelling through out the country on air and road transport .

He noted further that for the first time in 12 years the team finish 5th on the league table saying it’s called for a thanksgiving .

Earlier senior pastor of the church ,King Oloche Adaji prayed and anointed both players and officials of the club urging them to do exploit in the coming season .

The post We are aiming at the league title – Idoko appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

