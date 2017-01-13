We are Calling for Equity & Justice Not Competition with Men – Women Group

Gloria Shoda, President, National Council for Women’s Societies (NCWS), says the clamour for improved livelihood for women is to complement men’s roles and not to compete with them. Shoda said this when she led some members of the society on a visit to the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello in Abuja on Thursday. She called […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

