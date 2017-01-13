We are Calling for Equity & Justice Not Competition with Men – Women Group
Gloria Shoda, President, National Council for Women’s Societies (NCWS), says the clamour for improved livelihood for women is to complement men’s roles and not to compete with them. Shoda said this when she led some members of the society on a visit to the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello in Abuja on Thursday. She called […]
