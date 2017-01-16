Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are concerned about rising bad loans in banks – MD of NDIC – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
We are concerned about rising bad loans in banks – MD of NDIC
Vanguard
In this second edition of our Executive Platform interview series we present the positions of the Managing Director of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Alh. Umaru Ibrahim, on threats to depositors funds, wonder banks, depositors' funds

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.