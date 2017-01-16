We are concerned about rising bad loans in banks – MD of NDIC – Vanguard
|
We are concerned about rising bad loans in banks – MD of NDIC
Vanguard
In this second edition of our Executive Platform interview series we present the positions of the Managing Director of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Alh. Umaru Ibrahim, on threats to depositors funds, wonder banks, depositors' funds …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG