“We are going to gazette all our Oil and Gas policies and then pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)” – Kachikwu | WATCH

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has released a video on the ministry’s outlook for 2017, as she shared the achievements of 2016. “This year 2017, we are set to run at rocket pace to ensure maximum benefits that would accrue to Nigeria as an Oil and Gas Producing Nation. Your […]

