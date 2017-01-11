Pages Navigation Menu

We are good to go – Ilechukwu – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

We are good to go – Ilechukwu
Daily Trust
By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos | Publish Date: Jan 11 2017 2:00AMThe Head Coach of a Lagos based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club, Mr. Fidelis Ilechukwu has said that his wards are ready for hostilities in the upcoming 2016/17 season.
