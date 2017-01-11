Pages Navigation Menu

We are investigating attacks, killings in Southern Kaduna – UN

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

southern-kaduna-killings

The United Nations says it is currently investigating the alleged killings of over 800 people, mostly women and children in Southern Kaduna. UN made the disclosure in response to a petition by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, dated December 30 and was contained in a statement signed by SERAP’s Executive Director, Adetokumbo Mumuni. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

