We are investigating attacks, killings in Southern Kaduna – UN
The United Nations says it is currently investigating the alleged killings of over 800 people, mostly women and children in Southern Kaduna. UN made the disclosure in response to a petition by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, dated December 30 and was contained in a statement signed by SERAP’s Executive Director, Adetokumbo Mumuni. […]
