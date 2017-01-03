We are not denying Niger power intentionally – AEDC – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
We are not denying Niger power intentionally – AEDC
Vanguard
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has denied allegations by a group, the “Concerned Citizens of Niger State'', that it was deliberately supplying the state with low electricity. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on …
AEDC begins enumeration for Niger customers in Feb
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG